It may not have the aura of mystery that shrouds millennia-old stone circles elsewhere, since it was only erected in 2015, but Sark Henge stands in a glorious bluff-top location near Point Derrible. The stone circle marks 450 years since Queen Elizabeth I granted the Fief of Sark to Helier De Carteret, Seigneur of St Ouen, the original feudal lord of the island. The 'one-eyed giant' granite stones represent Sark's nine medieval territories, each one aligned with an island landmark.