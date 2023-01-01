Sark Occupation & Heritage Museum

Housed inside a centuries-old cottage, this excellent little museum sheds light on the harrowing experience of the islanders under Nazi occupation, as well as Operation Basalt – the 1942 British raid on Sark that resulted in several German deaths and led to the deportation of Channel Islanders to Germany in retaliation. A more light-hearted display deals with the quirks of Sarkese life, including a one-man invasion of the island in 1990 by an unemployed nuclear physicist from France.