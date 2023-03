Overlooking Brecqhou Island, owned by the Barclay brothers and the source of much controversy, this windswept headland is an important RAMSAR site, particularly for the the wealth of marine life in the Gouliot Caves below. A steep path to the right of the headland leads down to the caves, which can only be accessed during very low tide. It's a really good idea to be accompanied by a local who knows the tides and the cave system.