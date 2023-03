Connected to Big Sark by a narrow land bridge, peaceful Little Sark is home to an excellent hotel and restaurant, a handful of cottages and a picturesque, bramble-fringed coastal walking trail that snakes past granite chimneys and ruins left over from Sark's 19th-century silver mines. If you follow the road past the Sablonnerie hotel almost all the way east, another short trail leads to an impressive, 3000-year-old dolmen overlooking the sea.