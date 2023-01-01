Seigneurie Gardens

Flanking the Seigneurie, the home of the present-day seigneur, the walled gardens are filled with exotic plants that thrive in Sark's mild climate. The appealing chapel next to the gardens tells the story of the seigneurs who have held the island in perpetuity for the English Crown, even though the role of the seigneur is now largely ceremonial. The Seigneurie is not open to the public but you can check out the 18th-century dovecote and cannons next to it.