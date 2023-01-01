Discover Atlantis Tour

Strolling through a glass tunnel while sharks glide overhead is, simply put, awesome. This thrill is found in the Predator’s Lagoon, one of the exhibits on this walking tour of Atlantis’ Marine Habitat aquariums and faux-archaeological sites. Look for manta rays, spiny lobsters, striped Nemos, translucent jellyfish and thousands of other sea creatures in the underground Great Hall of Waters.

Note the speculative 'Atlantic' hieroglyphics and artifacts along the way. If you're in a hurry, check out the aquariums in the lobby of Atlantis Royal Towers hotel for free.