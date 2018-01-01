Crossing the Border from the City of Vientiane to Udon Thani Airport

When you already prepared, our guide and driver will lead you to Lao-Thai friendship bridge and help you check in at immigration check point and then let to help check in at Udon Thani Airport.we provide the comfortable for someone who need to go Udon Thani Airport by pass Laos-thai friendship bridge, from vientiane center to laos-thai friendship bridge 30 minutes, check in / out at immigration checkpoint over there around 10-20 minutes and take the time from Laos-thai bridge to Udon thani airport around 50 minutes, if you thinking about this way trip don't worry its. we have car and guide to make your easy trip and save your budget. Udon Thani International Airport is located near the city of Udon Thani in Udon Thani Province in the northeast region of Thailand. Udon Thani Airport is located near northern border with Laos and is frequently used as a transit point to Vientiane, Laos via Nong Khai Friendship bridge. Vientiane, the capital of Laos, is about one and a half hours away across the Mekong river.