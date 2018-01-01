Welcome to Ubon Ratchathani Province

Little-visited Ubon Ratchathani is one of Thailand's most interesting provinces. The capital city has plenty of history and charm, and nature-lovers will really enjoy themselves here. The scenery along the Mekong River is often as bizarre as it is gorgeous and Pha Taem National Park has so much to see that it warrants a couple of days. Even more remote is the jungle-clad intersection of Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, now known as the 'Emerald Triangle' (inspired by northern Thailand's 'Golden Triangle') due to the magnificent jungle landscape of Phu Chong Nayoi National Park.