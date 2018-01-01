Welcome to Sukhothai Province
The Sukhothai (Rising of Happiness) Kingdom flourished from the mid-13th century to the late 14th century. This period is often viewed as the golden age of Thai civilisation, and the religious art and architecture of the era are considered to be the most classic of Thai styles. The remains of the kingdom, today known as meuang gòw (old city), feature around 45 sq km of partially rebuilt ruins, making up one of the most visited ancient sites in Thailand.
Also worth visiting are the province's other ruins, those of the former Si Satchanalai-Chaliang kingdoms.
Top experiences in Sukhothai Province
Sukhothai Province activities
