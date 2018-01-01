The lure of ancient history draws most people to Sukhothai Province (จังหวัดสุโขทัย), as it's home to one of Thailand's most visited and impressive destinations, the ruins of the eponymous former kingdom.

The Sukhothai (Rising of Happiness) Kingdom flourished from the mid-13th century to the late 14th century. This period is often viewed as the golden age of Thai civilisation, and the religious art and architecture of the era are considered to be the most classic of Thai styles. The remains of the kingdom, today known as meuang gòw (old city), feature around 45 sq km of partially rebuilt ruins, making up one of the most visited ancient sites in Thailand.

Also worth visiting are the province's other ruins, those of the former Si Satchanalai-Chaliang kingdoms.

