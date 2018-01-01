Welcome to Nan
Many of Nan’s residents are Thai Lü, the ancestors of immigrants from Xishuangbanna, in southwestern China. This cultural legacy is seen in the city’s art and architecture, particularly in its exquisite temples. A Lanna influence on the town can also be seen in the remains of the old city wall and several early wát.
Top experiences in Nan
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Nan activities
3-Day Sukhothai Loop Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai
Ride the famous highway No. 1148, ranked as one of the top 10 best riding roads all over the world. This amazing motorcycle road takes us through fabulous mountain scenery to Nan. Ride along the unique panorama of the border between Laos and Thailand. Cross the Sirikit dam reservoir on a wooden ferry and visit the World Heritage Historical Park of Sukhothai. A Real Motorcycle Tour for Real Riders! Early morning meet and greet at your accommodation in Chiang Mai. We will provide the tour briefing, and then your riding gear and bike. We will inform you briefly of local history, geography and acknowledge any personal requirements. Lastly we have a general Q&A opportunity for any concerns you might have related to the tour.Day 1. Chiang Mai – Phayao – Nan (247miles or 398 kms.)Get familiarize the bikes by heading north of Chiang Mai. You will ride on windy mountain road to Tharntong waterfall and Mae Kachan hot spring. Continue on true bikers paradise roads until reach to Phayao, visit Phayao Lake (Kwan Phayao) one of the largest lake in Northern Thailand. Lunch serve at local restaurant in front of the lake. Ride along the impressive mountainous road highway No. 1148 to Nan, ranked top 10 for best riding fun all over the world. 120 kilometres of up and down curves through the impressive mountains and pure riding pleasure overload. Visit Wat Phra That Khao Noi (Nan Top Hill Scenic Temple) before relaxing in your lovely accommodation and jump in the swimming pool.Day 2. Nan – Sukhothai (214miles or 345 kms.)After breakfast, we leave Nan riding through winding mountainous roads. We then take the motorbikes on a wooden ferry across the Sirikit Dam reservoir. Sirikit Dam is the largest earth dam in Thailand. It´s used for irrigation, fisheries, flood control and as well as hydro-electric power generation. Lunch is served at Sirikit Dam. Then we continue on the highway passing through rice fields until we reach Sukhothai. Visit the Ancient Sukhothai Historical Park, designated world heritage site number 574 on 12 December 1991 by UNESCO and enjoy the amazing sunset in the old ruins. A magical and memorable scene. Later you arrive at the guest house, where you enjoy the charming accommodation. Day 3. Sukhothai – Chiang Mai (177miles or 286 kms.)After breakfast, we leave Sukhothai cruising along rice fields to Thoen. Then riding through winding mountainous roads to Lampang. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Visit the Thai elephant conservation center and world´s first elephant hospital. Continue riding, passing through national parks and farming areas. Visit local market, stopping for refreshment, before heading back to Chiang Mai.
Yangon - Bagan Tour 4 Days
Day 1: Yangon arrival - Sightseeing (B)Upon your arrival, our guide and driver will meet and take you to your hotel. Afterwards, your beautiful excursion of this ancient land will be started. First, make a visit of Botahtaung Pagoda- one of interesting religious destinations of Myanmar and also its jetty where you can observe the busy daily activities of the locals.After visiting Art Gallery and others colonial buildings, continue your trail to downtown. Stop for a quick look at Sule Pagoda, City Hall, Independence Monument.After your own lunch, continue your excursion with an exploration of the busting Bogyoke market where you can make your own shopping. Then, make a visit to one of the most revered Buddha images in Myanmar - Chaukhtatgyi Reclining Buddha image. Walking around Kandawgyi Lake where you can catch the views of the nearby Shwedagon Pagoda and Karaweik (Hansa Bird) badge. In the late afternoon, you will visit this majestic pagoda to delve into the exceptional architecture of the structure. Overnight at the hotel.Day 2: Yangon - Fly to Bagan and Sightseeing (B)After breakfast in your hotel, take an early flight to the legendary land of Bagan. Upon your arrival, transfer to your hotel and start off your trip with a visit of the bustling Nyaung U market where you can find nearly all Myanmar goods in its different sections, from the traditional longyi to other kinds of clothes.Afterwards, begin your temple discovery with various historic sites. Highlights include Shwezigon Pagoda-the most sacred and important religious architecture, Kyansit Thau Min- a tunnel with unique mural paintings, Bu-Phaya pagoda which has a bulbous shaped dome, Ananda Temple which features magnificent Buddhism artworks and ThatByin-Nyu Temple-one of the tallest temples of Bagan.Your journey will be continued after your own lunch. The next stop will be Htilo-Minlo Temple-enchanted by its fabulous mural paintings and unique carvings. Take some time to visit Gawdaw-Palin Temple to admire its colorful glazes plaques before transferring to Shwesandaw Pagoda for stunning views of surroundings at sunset. Dinner on your own and overnight in Bagan.Day 3: Bagan sightseeing - Fly to Yangon (B)This morning, you will start your countryside exploration with a visit to some villages including Min Nan Thu Village, Phaw Saw Village or Tha Htay Gone Village where you can learn more about traditional culture of the region. Afterwards, make a visit to Nan-Paya and Manuha temples which are noted for its exceptional examples of Buddha statues. Continue onto Dhamma-Yangyi temple and then Gu-Byauk-Kyi temple. Unique and excellent murals and carvings which still remain inside the pagoda will undoubtedly enchant you at very first sight. Your excursion will end at a restaurant for your own lunch before transferring to the hotel for refreshment and a flight to Yangon. Overnight in Yangon.Day 4: Departure (B)After breakfast at the hotel, transfer to the airport for a departure flight.
BMW Motorcycle Guided Tour: 10 Days Amazing Land of Lanna Thailand
Day 1 / Chiang Mai - Meet your fellow travelers, welcome dinner and a tour presentation, discuss the itinerary, riding rules.Day 2 / Chiang Mai - Doi Inthanon - Mae Hong Son - Start from Chiang Mai, the first stop is the Vachiratharn Waterfall and climbs to the top of Doi Inthanon, which is the highest mountain in Thailand. We continue to the City of the “Three Veils of mist”, otherwise known as Mae Hong Son and overnight here.Day 3 / Mae Hong Son - Ban Rak Thai - Pai - In the morning we take a pleasant boat ride on Pai River to visit a Karen Long Neck village. And we do a little side trip to Ban Rak Thai (literally "the Thai-loving village"). We arrive in Pai and relax in our hotel, we dine on delicious local or western food in a restaurant by the river. Day 4 / Pai - Doi Angkhang - Thaton - From Pai, we follow the Freeway to Doi Angkhang.That place is a research project for planting fruit trees, vegetables and other crops under the patronage of the King. In the afternoon we reach Thaton, a small town on the banks of the Kok River, bordering with Myanmar. We stay overnight in Thaton. Day 5 / Thaton - Golden Triangle - Chiang Rai - We follow the Kok River for a while before we turn left to drive up to Doi Mae Salong on yet more amazingly twisty mountainous roads. We continue cruising towards the mighty Mekong River to the legendary Golden Triangle where the three borders of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos meet. We even take a short break in Laos. We then take the short trip to Chiang Rai via the Freeway. Overnight in Chiang Rai. Day 6 Chiang Rai (Rest Day) - This is a rest day. Enjoy a healthy breakfast in the hotel and spend the day at the pool or in the Spa.You may also take a walk exploring the town to visit some of the many markets and temples such as the remarkable Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) which is today recognized as one of the main attractions all over Thailand. Day 7 / Chiang Rai - Nan - We leave Chiang Rai and make our way through the hinterland on small back roads in the south-eastern direction. Follow it to the capital of Nan province and is also called Nan. This city is a beautiful town with many well-preserved temples. Day 8 / Nan - Bo Kluea - Nan - the road to Bo Kluea offers some of the best ridings in all of Thailand.The tiny village of Bo Kluea is located in a scenic valley close to the Lao border.“Bo Kluea” means salt well as the village has raised around two natural salt water wells which have been used for centuries.Then, we are back in Nan to visit the most beautiful temple. Day 9 / Nan - Chiang Mai - During the last day of our motorcycle tour, we cruise once again hilly roads via Phayao to Chiang Mai. In time to get ready for our farewell dinner. We end the day together with our new friends.
3-Day Nan Tour: The Hidden Gem of North Thailand
Nan stays well off the beaten path in Thailand: scenic and remote, the capital of the province bearing the same name is well-known domestically for its old architecture, it charming location inside captivating natural splendour, and for its tranquillity. The region has developed its own culture and often intricate values, after received its kingdom status that are omnipresent and can certainly boast as being unique. It is particularly the ample presence of tropical lushness that draws an increasingly larger crowd to Nan – after all, the mountains and forest regions make up for almost 75% of the whole province. For 3 days / 2 nights, experience what’s best described as a step back in time, with Buddhist relics that are dotted around the ever-present Nan River. Your guide and driver welcome you at your Bangkok hotel for your transfer to Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport for your flight to Nan (Air Asia flight tickets not included). After being welcomed by your English speaking guide, you will head out straight for lunch before the start of the tour. The base of exploring Nan cannot start any better than at the once abandoned Wat Ming Muang, founded by the former ruler of the Nan Kingdom, Chao Anantaworaritthidej, dating back to 1857. Next, Wat Phumin has to be the most famous temple of them all, known for its stunning murals. Temples with a different vibe, such as the Sukhothai-inspired Wat Chang Kham Woravihan and the mountain temple of Wat Pratardnoi complete the first day. Those with some energy left should definitely explore the town by bicycle before calling it a night. Dinner is on own arrangement. Before the sun has set, it is highly recommendable to join your guide and the local community for an alms giving experience in Nan. After breakfast at your hotel, day 2 starts with a visit to the Wat Nong Bua: particularly the murals related to life from a bygone era are well worth the visit. With enough historical heritage now taken under the loop, the day will follow the path of natural beauty with visits to the primeval forests of Doi Phuk Ka National Park, the salt-winning field at Bo Klua, a unique natural source of rock salt has made Nan province one of the largest producers of salt the region. This day will not be complete with entering the village borders of Nong Bua Thai Lue Village, famous for its handwoven fabrics. Lunch and dinner at a local restaurant are included on this day before we bring you back to your hotel. The final day of your Nan experience; after breakfast, you will check out of the hotel and head straight to Wat Phrathat Chae Haeng. This temple was long the centre of Nan Town before it moved to its current location. Local residents see this temple as an important piece of their heritage, linked to when Nan was an independent kingdom. It is time to head back to Nan Airport for your flight back to Bangkok (Air Asia tickets not included), followed by a comfortable transfer back to your Bangkok hotel.