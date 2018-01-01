3-Day Nan Tour: The Hidden Gem of North Thailand

Nan stays well off the beaten path in Thailand: scenic and remote, the capital of the province bearing the same name is well-known domestically for its old architecture, it charming location inside captivating natural splendour, and for its tranquillity. The region has developed its own culture and often intricate values, after received its kingdom status that are omnipresent and can certainly boast as being unique. It is particularly the ample presence of tropical lushness that draws an increasingly larger crowd to Nan – after all, the mountains and forest regions make up for almost 75% of the whole province. For 3 days / 2 nights, experience what’s best described as a step back in time, with Buddhist relics that are dotted around the ever-present Nan River. Your guide and driver welcome you at your Bangkok hotel for your transfer to Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport for your flight to Nan (Air Asia flight tickets not included). After being welcomed by your English speaking guide, you will head out straight for lunch before the start of the tour. The base of exploring Nan cannot start any better than at the once abandoned Wat Ming Muang, founded by the former ruler of the Nan Kingdom, Chao Anantaworaritthidej, dating back to 1857. Next, Wat Phumin has to be the most famous temple of them all, known for its stunning murals. Temples with a different vibe, such as the Sukhothai-inspired Wat Chang Kham Woravihan and the mountain temple of Wat Pratardnoi complete the first day. Those with some energy left should definitely explore the town by bicycle before calling it a night. Dinner is on own arrangement. Before the sun has set, it is highly recommendable to join your guide and the local community for an alms giving experience in Nan. After breakfast at your hotel, day 2 starts with a visit to the Wat Nong Bua: particularly the murals related to life from a bygone era are well worth the visit. With enough historical heritage now taken under the loop, the day will follow the path of natural beauty with visits to the primeval forests of Doi Phuk Ka National Park, the salt-winning field at Bo Klua, a unique natural source of rock salt has made Nan province one of the largest producers of salt the region. This day will not be complete with entering the village borders of Nong Bua Thai Lue Village, famous for its handwoven fabrics. Lunch and dinner at a local restaurant are included on this day before we bring you back to your hotel. The final day of your Nan experience; after breakfast, you will check out of the hotel and head straight to Wat Phrathat Chae Haeng. This temple was long the centre of Nan Town before it moved to its current location. Local residents see this temple as an important piece of their heritage, linked to when Nan was an independent kingdom. It is time to head back to Nan Airport for your flight back to Bangkok (Air Asia tickets not included), followed by a comfortable transfer back to your Bangkok hotel.