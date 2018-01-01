Welcome to Songkhla Province
Hat Yai Magic Eye 3D Museum Admission Ticket
The museum is located 5 kilometers from Hat Yai city center. Inside museum, you can enjoy taking photos the 3D art on display. It takes an average of at least 1 hour to complete the photo zone with all paintings and you can also watch a 20 minute variety show featuring magic and shadow dancing.Museum is open daily from 9am to 7pm on Monday and Tuesday and 9am to 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday. As the museum is located in Greenway Night Flea Market area, you are in a good area to do some local shopping and have a quick bite after your visit. The market is open from 7pm to 10pm everyday except Mondays and Tuesdays.
Pakbara Pier to Koh Lipe by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew at Satun Pakbara Speed Boat Club office at Pakbara Pier in Satun at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Pakbara Pier to Koh Lipe with a short stopover on Koh Tarutao to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at the beach in front of Bu Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe from where you can easily walk to your hotel. The boat service is operating daily in low and high season with 4 different departure times available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Pakbara Pier by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew of Pakbara Speed Boat Club in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Pakbara Pier with short stopovers on Koh Tarutao to pickup/drop off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Pakbara Pier in Satun from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel in Hat Yai or to the airport. The boat service is operating daily in low and high season with 3 different departure times available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Phuket by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew of Pakbara Speed Boat Club in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Phuket with short stopovers on Koh Lanta and Koh Phi Phi Don to pickup/drop off other customers. At Saladan Pier on Lanta Yai you will switch to another speed boat which brings you further to Lipe Island. Get dropped off at Rassada Port in Phuket from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel. The service operates only during high season from October until April. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Koh Lanta by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew of Pakbara Speed Boat Club in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Koh Lanta with short stopovers at the southern islands of Koh Lanta to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Saladan Pier on Koh Lanta Yai from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel. The service operates only during high season from October until April with 1 departure time available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Koh Phi Phi by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Koh Phi Phi with a short stopover on Koh Lanta where you will switch to another speed boat which brings you further to Phi Phi Island. Get dropped off at Ton Sai Pier on Koh Phi Phi Don from where you can easily walk to your hotel. The service operates only during high season from October until April. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.