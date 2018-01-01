Hat Yai Magic Eye 3D Museum Admission Ticket

The museum is located 5 kilometers from Hat Yai city center. Inside museum, you can enjoy taking photos the 3D art on display. It takes an average of at least 1 hour to complete the photo zone with all paintings and you can also watch a 20 minute variety show featuring magic and shadow dancing.Museum is open daily from 9am to 7pm on Monday and Tuesday and 9am to 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday. As the museum is located in Greenway Night Flea Market area, you are in a good area to do some local shopping and have a quick bite after your visit. The market is open from 7pm to 10pm everyday except Mondays and Tuesdays.