Welcome to Nakhon Si Thammarat Province

Home to south Thailand's highest peak – Khao Luang (1835m), surrounded by the majestic forests of Khao Luang National Park – Nakhon Si Thammarat province is best known to travellers for stunning Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihaan in the province's namesake main town. More than the sum of its parts, the provincial capital is a likeable place, especially if you have recently pitched up from Ko Samui, Ko Pha-Ngan or Ko Tao in search of some genuine Thai flavour.

Read More