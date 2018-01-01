Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Samui by Shared Minivan and Seatran Discovery Ferry

Get picked up from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Samui by air-conditioned minivan and Seatran Discovery ferry. You have a choice from 3 departure times that is offered for this transfer with a short stopover at Don Sak Pier to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Meet at Seatran Discovery booth at the arrival terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport at least 30 minutes before your scheduled departure. Ride by shared minivan in air-conditioned comfort to Don Sak Pier near Surat Thani Town and cruise further by Seatran Discovery ferry to Koh Samui with drop-off at Bang Rak Pier. If you decide to book the hotel drop-off option, you will be transferred to your hotel by minivan.Sit back and relax as you are transferred in air-conditioned comfort and enjoy the scenic views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey. You can enjoy a relaxed and stress free transfer.