Hundreds of years ago, an overland route between the western port of Trang and the eastern port of Nakhon Si Thammarat functioned as a major trade link between Thailand and the rest of the world. This ancient influx of cosmopolitan conceits is still evident today in the local cuisine, and housed in the city’s temples and museums.
Koh Tao to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport by Ferry and Minivan
Travel from Koh Tao to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport by ferry and air-conditioned minivan. There are 2 departure times offered for this transfer with short stopovers on Koh Phangan and on Koh Samui, and at Don Sak pier which are required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Meet at Seatran Discovery office at Mae Haad Pier on Koh Tao at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier near Surat Thani Town and ride further to the airport by shared minivan in air-conditioned comfort with drop-off at the departure terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Phangan to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport by Seatran Discovery Ferry and Shared Minivan
Travel from Koh Phangan to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport by ferry and air-conditioned minivan. There are 2 departure times offered for this transfer with short stopovers on Koh Samui and at Don Sak pier and Surat Thani Town which are required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Meet at Seatran Discovery office at Thong Sala Pier on Koh Phangan at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier near Surat Thani Town and ride further to the airport by shared minivan in air-conditioned comfort with drop-off at the departure terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Samui to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport by Ferry and Minivan
Travel from Koh Samui to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport by ferry and air-conditioned minivan. There are 2 departure times offered for this transfer with a short stopover at Don Sak pier which is required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Get conveniently picked up directly from your hotel on Koh Samui or meet at Bang Rak Pier at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier near Surat Thani Town and ride further to the airport by air-conditioned minivan with drop-off at the departure terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Samui by Shared Minivan and Seatran Discovery Ferry
Get picked up from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Samui by air-conditioned minivan and Seatran Discovery ferry. You have a choice from 3 departure times that is offered for this transfer with a short stopover at Don Sak Pier to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Meet at Seatran Discovery booth at the arrival terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport at least 30 minutes before your scheduled departure. Ride by shared minivan in air-conditioned comfort to Don Sak Pier near Surat Thani Town and cruise further by Seatran Discovery ferry to Koh Samui with drop-off at Bang Rak Pier. If you decide to book the hotel drop-off option, you will be transferred to your hotel by minivan.Sit back and relax as you are transferred in air-conditioned comfort and enjoy the scenic views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey. You can enjoy a relaxed and stress free transfer.
Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Phangan by Shared Minivan and Seatran Discovery Ferry
Travel from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Phangan by air-conditioned minivan and Seatran Discovery ferry. There are 3 departure times offered for this transfer with short stopovers at Don Sak Pier and on Koh Samui to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Meet at the arrival terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Ride by shared minivan in air-conditioned comfort to Don Sak Pier near Surat Thani Town and cruise further by the Seatran Discovery ferry to Koh Phangan with drop-off at Thong Sala Pier from where you can easily grab a taxi to the full moon party location at Haad Rin Beach or to your hotel. Sit back and relax as you are transferred in air-conditioned comfort and enjoy the scenic views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey. You can enjoy a relaxed and stress free transfer.
Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Phangan by Shared Minivan and Catamaran
Meet at the arrival terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Ride by shared minivan in air-conditioned comfort to Tapi Pier near Surat Thani Town and cruise further by the Lomprayah catamaran to Koh Phangan with short stopovers on Koh Samui to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Thong Sala Pier on Koh Phangan from where you can easily grab a taxi to the full moon party at Hat Rin Beach on Koh Phangan or to your hotel. The transfer service operates daily in low and high season. There are 2 different departure times available per day. Sit back and relax as you are transferred in air-conditioned comfort and enjoy the scenic views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey. You can enjoy a relaxed and stress free transfer.