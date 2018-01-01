Welcome to Chiang Khan

What was once a sleepy, little-known Mekong-side town full of traditional timber shophouses became a trendy destination for Thais and is now full of gift shops and places for taking selfies. That said, Chiang Khan (เชียงคาน) is far from spoiled and is still a good place to visit: it’s just no longer great. The photogenic views of the river and the Lao mountains beyond are still there, as are the old buildings, and things remain peaceful in the daytime before the evening shopping stampede begins. Every evening Th Chai Khong turns into a busy Walking Street market with buskers, artists and street-food vendors. Chiang Khan is less busy in the hot and rainy seasons – April to September.