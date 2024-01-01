On Ko Sireh's east coast, this slightly scruffy sandy beach has a smattering of seafood restaurants and views out across Ao Phang-Nga's karst islets.
Hat Pleum Suk
Phuket
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.41 MILES
Beautiful 8km-long Hat Bang Thao is one of the longest, dreamiest beaches on Phuket. This slice of pearlescent sand is just asking for you to laze around…
26.76 MILES
Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially…
25.48 MILES
The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…
3.45 MILES
Branching off Th Thalang, in the heart of the Old Town, this small, vibrant street flaunts some of Phuket's most gorgeously revamped Sino-Portuguese…
28.79 MILES
Established in 1981, 400-sq-km Ao Phang-Nga National Park is famous for its classic karst scenery. Huge vertical cliffs dominate its 42 islands, some with…
9.67 MILES
High atop the Nakkerd Hills, northwest of Chalong Circle, and visible from half the island, the 45m-high, Burmese-alabaster Big Buddha sits grandly on…
12.69 MILES
Come here to the island’s southernmost point to see the glittering Andaman Sea wrapped around Phuket. The cape is crowned by a mod lighthouse shaped like…
12.03 MILES
Ask a Phuketian or a local expat for their favourite island beach and many will choose Hat Nai Harn. A beautifully curved golden-white crescent with…
Nearby Phuket attractions
1.15 MILES
Perched on the highest point of Ko Sireh, 5km east of Phuket Town and accessed by a driveway adjacent to a school, this sun-faded temple surrounded by…
1.55 MILES
Thailand's largest settlement of chow lair ('sea gypsies'; also spelt chao leh), with a population of around 1900, is a cluster of metal-roofed shacks on…
3.22 MILES
The island's original post and telegraph office, recently given a coat of canary-yellow paint, is a fine example of Phuket's Sino-Portuguese architecture…
3.26 MILES
Built in 1934, this shrine honours Lao La as principal deity and is an important focus for festivities (and brutal self-mortification) during Phuket's…
3.36 MILES
Thailand's sun-yellow oldest foreign bank is a fine example of Phuket Town's historic Sino-Portuguese architecture. Though you can admire the restored…
3.36 MILES
Painted in a striking yellowy-mango shade, this ancient building has a unique, early 1990s four-storey clock tower and a traditional police-cap roof. The…
3.45 MILES
Opened in 1961 by the tin-mining Chinese-Thai Thavorn Wong Wongse family, the Thavorn was Phuket's original five-star hotel. It's one of the oldest hotels…
3.45 MILES
