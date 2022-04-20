Hugging the banks of Mae Nam Chanthaburi, this charismatic area is filled with restored houses and elderly residents who sit around reminiscing about old…
Ko Chang & Eastern Seaboard
Two islands – Ko Samet and Ko Chang – are the magnets that draw travelers to the eastern seaboard, though the mainland has plenty of its own attractions, particularly the charismatic, old-world charm of Trat and Chanthaburi and the expat enclave of Pattaya.
Ko Samet, the nearest major island to Bangkok, is a flashpacker fave where visitors sip from vodka buckets and admire the fire jugglers or head for the quieter southern coves. Further down the coast is Ko Chang, Thailand's second-largest island. Spend your days here diving, chilling on the west-coast beaches or hiking through dense jungle – then recover in time to experience the island's vibrant party scene.
Fewer travelers make it to Si Racha or Bang Saen, though their seafood restaurants and the latter's long beach make them worth a stopover. Less serene is the raucous resort of Pattaya, with its hedonistic nightlife and family-friendly attractions.
Explore Ko Chang & Eastern Seaboard
- CChanthaboon Waterfront Community
- Sanctuary of Truth
Made entirely of intricately carved wood (without any metal nails) and commanding a celestial view of the ocean, the Sanctuary of Truth is best described…
- AAnek Kusala Sala
A popular stop for tour groups, this museum contains more than 300 impressive pieces of Chinese artwork, mainly bronze and brass statues depicting…
- BBan Bang Bao
At this former fishing community built in the traditional fashion of interconnected piers, the villagers have swapped their nets for renting out portions…
- BBan Salak Phet
To discover what Ko Chang was like before tourists came, visit Ban Salak Phet, in the far southeastern corner. This sleepy community is full of stilt…
- AAo Thian
Ao Thian is a delightfully pretty beach punctuated by big boulders that shelter small sandy spots, creating a castaway ambience. It remains one of Samet’s…
- NNezha Sathaizhu Temple
This opulent four-storey Chinese temple is fronted by an enormous heaven-earth pole and filled with intricate paintings and magnificent sculptures…
- HHat Khlong Kloi
At the eastern end of Ao Bang Bao, Khlong Kloi is a pretty sandy beach that is away from the package tour scene and, though popular, still has a hidden…
- AAo Wai
Ao Wai is a lovely beach far removed from everything else (though in reality it is only 1.5km from Ao Thian).
