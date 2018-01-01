Welcome to Ko Adang and Ko Rawi

Ko Adang, the 30-sq-km island immediately north of Ko Lipe, is a former pirate haunt and has brooding, densely forested hills, white-sand beaches and healthy coral reefs. There's a chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh) village on the east coast, as well as an illegally built resort that has yet to open. It's possible to stay in national park accommodation, and to camp.

Read More

Ko Rawi, a rocky, 29-sq-km jungle-covered ellipse 1km west of Ko Adang, is almost completely uninhabited. There are fantastic beaches on both the north and south of the island and large coral reefs offshore, which make for excellent snorkelling.

Both islands are popular stops on day snorkelling tours from Ko Lipe.

Read Less

Top experiences in Ko Adang and Ko Rawi

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Ko Adang and Ko Rawi in detail