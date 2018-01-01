Welcome to Ko Adang and Ko Rawi

Ko Adang, the 30-sq-km island immediately north of Ko Lipe, is a former pirate haunt and has brooding, densely forested hills, white-sand beaches and healthy coral reefs. There's a chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh) village on the east coast, as well as an illegally built resort that has yet to open. It's possible to stay in national park accommodation, and to camp.

