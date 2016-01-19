Welcome to Khon Kaen

As the site of the northeast's largest university and an important hub for all things commercial, Khon Kaen (ขอนแก่น) is youthful, educated and on the move. While it's the kind of city that's more likely to land on a best-places-to-live list than a traveller's itinerary, there are more than enough interesting attractions and good facilities to make a stop rewarding.