3-Day Death Railway, Mon Tribal Village, and Kwai River Tour from Bangkok

Day 1 (L, D) 6:00-6:30am – Pickup from major hotels in Bangkok downtown area. 9am – Arrive in Kanchanaburi province (about 128kms west of Bangkok). Visit the Thailand–Burma Railway Center, an interactive museum, information and research facility dedicated to presenting the history of the Thailand–Burma Railway. Continue to the Allied War Cemetery, a memorial devoted to the 6000 WWII allied prisoners of war (POWs) who perished along the railway line, that later became known as 'The Death Railway'. You'll also see the famous River Kwai Bridge, a part of Death Railway constructed by Allied POWs. 12pm - Arrive at Hintok River Camp. Check–in and have lunch upon arrival. 2pm – Visit Hellfire Pass, a railway cutting on the former Burma Railway, the 'Death Railway', which was built by the Allied POWs during the Second World War. The pass became infamous due to the harsh conditions and heavy loss of life suffered by its laborers during construction. ( 01 Jan-30 Jun 2018 Hellfire Pass Interpretative Centre (the museum) will be closed for renovations, however, visits will still go ahead to the actual location to see Hellfire Pass. Then a visit will be made to Sir Weary Dunlop’s Park at the nearby Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort. Due to its similar historical thread it is believed that this is a suitable alternative to the museum while it is closed.) Return to Hintok River Camp and set out on a bike ride around the villages and farms. 7pm – Dinner, followed by a 45min Mon Dance performance. Day 2 (B, L, D) 6am – Enjoy an early morning bike ride, crossing a hanging bridge and visiting a temple to take part in the daily alms-giving to the local monks. 7am – Breakfast followed by a morning of leisure. 12pm – Lunch followed by an afternoon of leisure. 7pm – Dinner. Day 3 (B, L) 11am – Check-out of hotel. Visit a nearby Mon Tribal Village near the Thai-Myanmar border and learn more about the ethnic group, their heritage, traditions, and daily life 11:40am – Lunch at local restaurant. 1pm – Take a ride on the historic Death Railway Train passing over original wooden viaduct constructed by the Allied POWs. 2:30pm – Journey back to Bangkok. 6pm – Arrival in Bangkok, transfers back to your hotel.