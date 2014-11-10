Welcome to Kanchanaburi Province
Further north, there's a savage beauty to Kanchanaburi's fog-drenched valleys and sawtooth mountains, while remote, relaxed Sangkhlaburi is one of Thailand's most ethnically diverse towns; many residents arrived to escape persecution and violence in Myanmar, joined by communities of foreign volunteers.
Even further off the beaten track is minuscule border outpost E-Thong, crammed with homestays and cafes but with wilderness right at the door.
3-Day River Kwai Experience
Day 1 (L,D) 6:00-6:30 a.m.: Pickup from major hotels in Bangkok downtown area. 9 a.m.: Arrive in Kanchanaburi province (about 80 miles/130km west of Bangkok). Visit theThailand–Burma Railway Center, an interactive museum, information, and research facility dedicated to presenting the history of the Thailand–Burma Railway. Visit the Allied War Cemetery, a memorial to some 6000 allied prisoners of war during WWII who perished along the railway line, later became known as 'The Death Railway', and were moved post-war to this eternal resting place. Visit the world famous Bridge over the River Kwai. Noon: Take a long–tailed boat on River Kwai to the Resotel. Check–in and have lunch upon arrival. 2:45 p.m.: A long-tail boat upstream will take you to a nearby Mon Tribal Village and Temple. 7 p.m.: Dinner, followed by a 45-minute presentation of Mon Dance. Day 2 (B, L, D) 7 a.m.: Breakfast 8:30 a.m.: A long tail boat and road trip will take to you Hellfire Pass, built by the Allied POWs and infamous due to the harsh conditions and heavy loss of life suffered by its laborers during construction. ( 01 Jan-30 Jun 2018 Hellfire Pass Interpretative Centre (the museum) will be closed for renovations, however, visits will still go ahead to the actual location to see Hellfire Pass. Then a visit will be made to Sir Weary Dunlop’s Park at the nearby Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort. Due to its similar historical thread it is believed that this is a suitable alternative to the museum while it is closed.) 12 p.m.: Lunch followed by a visit to an Herbal Garden and enjoy some jungle trekking. 7 p.m: Dinner and overnight at the Resotel River Kwai. Day 3 (B, L) 11:40 a.m.: Lunch at local restaurant. 1 p.m.: Take a historic ride on Death Railway Train passing over original wooden viaducts. 2:30 p.m.: Journey back to Bangkok. 6 p.m.: Arrive Bangkok and transfer to hotels.
2-Day River Kwai Floathouse Experience from Bangkok
Day 1 (L, D)Pickup from major hotels in the Bangkok downtown area. Arrive in the Kanchanaburi province and visit the Thailand–Burma Railway Center, an interactive museum, information and research facility dedicated to presenting the history of the Thailand–Burma Railway. Visit the Kanchanaburi War Cemetery, a memorial to some 6000 allied prisoners of war during WWII who perished along the railway line. See, too, the world-famous bridge over the River Kwai, a part of Death Railway constructed by Allied POWs. Take a long-tailed boat on River Kwai to Floathouse River Kwai, where you’ll check-in and have lunch upon arrival. Take a long-tailed boat upstream to visit nearby Mon Tribal Village and Temple. The Mon people are an ethnic group from Myanmar, living near the Thai-Myanmar border. The Mon were one of the earliest peoples to reside in Southeast Asia and have a great history. Then return to the hotel. Dinner, followed by a 45-minute Mon Dance performance and overnight the Floathouse River Kwai Day 2 (B, L)Start your day with breakfast before you take a long-tailed boat downstream to Resotel Pier and continue on road to visit the Hellfire Pass Memorial. (01 Jan-30 Jun 2018 Hellfire Pass Interpretative Centre (the museum) will be closed for renovations, however, visits will still go ahead to the actual location to see Hellfire Pass. Then a visit will be made to Sir Weary Dunlop’s Park at the nearby Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort. Due to its similar historical thread it is believed that this is a suitable alternative to the museum while it is closed.) Following hotel checkout and lunch at a local restaurant, you’ll ride on Burma Railway (Death Railway) passing over original wooden viaduct constructed by Allied POWs Your 2-day tour concludes with hotel drop-off in Bangkok at around 6pm.
3-Day River Kwai Floathouse Tour from Bangkok
Day 1 (L, D) 6:00-6:30 a.m.: Pickup from major hotels in Bangkok downtown area. 9 a.m.: Arrive in Kanchanaburi province (about 80 miles/130km west of Bangkok). Visit theThailand–Burma Railway Center, an interactive museum, information, and research facility dedicated to presenting the history of the Thailand–Burma Railway. Visit the Allied War Cemetery, a memorial to some 6000 allied prisoners of war during WWII who perished along the railway line, later became known as 'The Death Railway', and were moved post-war to this eternal resting place. Visit the world famous Bridge over the River Kwai. Noon: Take a long–tailed boat on River Kwai to the Floathouse. Check–in and have lunch upon arrival. 2 p.m.: A long tail boat and road trip will take to you Hellfire Pass, infamous due to the harsh conditions and heavy loss of life suffered by its laborers during construction. Then return to the floathouse. ( 01 Jan-30 Jun 2018 Hellfire Pass Interpretative Centre (the museum) will be closed for renovations, however, visits will still go ahead to the actual location to see Hellfire Pass. Then a visit will be made to Sir Weary Dunlop’s Park at the nearby Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort. Due to its similar historical thread it is believed that this is a suitable alternative to the museum while it is closed.) 7 p.m.: Dinner, followed by a 45-minute presentation of Mon Dance. Day 2 (B, L, D) 7 a.m.: Breakfast 8:30 a.m.: A long tail boat and road trip will take to you Hellfire Pass, built by the Allied POWs and infamous due to the harsh conditions and heavy loss of life suffered by its laborers during construction. 12 p.m.: Lunch followed by a visit to an Herbal Garden and enjoy some jungle trekking. 7 p.m: Dinner and overnight at The Floathouse River Kwai. Day 3 (B, L) 11 a.m.: Check-out of hotel. 11:40 a.m.: Lunch at local restaurant. 1 p.m.: Take a historic ride on Death Railway Train passing over original wooden viaducts. 2:30 p.m.: Journey back to Bangkok. 6 p.m.: Arrive Bangkok and transfer to hotels.
3-Day Death Railway, Mon Tribal Village, and Kwai River Tour from Bangkok
Day 1 (L, D) 6:00-6:30am – Pickup from major hotels in Bangkok downtown area. 9am – Arrive in Kanchanaburi province (about 128kms west of Bangkok). Visit the Thailand–Burma Railway Center, an interactive museum, information and research facility dedicated to presenting the history of the Thailand–Burma Railway. Continue to the Allied War Cemetery, a memorial devoted to the 6000 WWII allied prisoners of war (POWs) who perished along the railway line, that later became known as 'The Death Railway'. You'll also see the famous River Kwai Bridge, a part of Death Railway constructed by Allied POWs. 12pm - Arrive at Hintok River Camp. Check–in and have lunch upon arrival. 2pm – Visit Hellfire Pass, a railway cutting on the former Burma Railway, the 'Death Railway', which was built by the Allied POWs during the Second World War. The pass became infamous due to the harsh conditions and heavy loss of life suffered by its laborers during construction. ( 01 Jan-30 Jun 2018 Hellfire Pass Interpretative Centre (the museum) will be closed for renovations, however, visits will still go ahead to the actual location to see Hellfire Pass. Then a visit will be made to Sir Weary Dunlop’s Park at the nearby Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort. Due to its similar historical thread it is believed that this is a suitable alternative to the museum while it is closed.) Return to Hintok River Camp and set out on a bike ride around the villages and farms. 7pm – Dinner, followed by a 45min Mon Dance performance. Day 2 (B, L, D) 6am – Enjoy an early morning bike ride, crossing a hanging bridge and visiting a temple to take part in the daily alms-giving to the local monks. 7am – Breakfast followed by a morning of leisure. 12pm – Lunch followed by an afternoon of leisure. 7pm – Dinner. Day 3 (B, L) 11am – Check-out of hotel. Visit a nearby Mon Tribal Village near the Thai-Myanmar border and learn more about the ethnic group, their heritage, traditions, and daily life 11:40am – Lunch at local restaurant. 1pm – Take a ride on the historic Death Railway Train passing over original wooden viaduct constructed by the Allied POWs. 2:30pm – Journey back to Bangkok. 6pm – Arrival in Bangkok, transfers back to your hotel.
LUNCH RIVER CRUISE AT KANCHANABURI
Our guide meet you at your hotel in Hua Hin area or Cha am then we proceed to kanchanaburi in western Thailand, is known for its national parks of dense jungle, waterfalls and limestone caves. Seven-tiered waterfalls can be found at Srinakarin Dam National Park, while Erawan National Park has aqua-blue falls (plus elephants, monkeys and cobras). The province’s WWII-era Burma Railway, built by prisoners of war, was immortalized in the film “The Bridge on the River Kwai.” We set for a day river cruise with buffet on-board.Arriving at Kanchanaburi and proceed to the restaurant to wait for the peir cruise.Lunch on board while staying on the pier approximately 3 hrs and then back to port.Return back to Hua Hin, Arrived at Hua Hin
Private Leisure Trip to Kanchanaburi (2 days and 1 night)
Private Leisure Trip to Kanchanaburi (2 Days, 1 Night)Feature (Day 1) :- Pick up from hotel in Bangkok at 07:00 a.m.- Transfer to Kanchanaburi by private air conditioned vehicle- Visit Coconut Sugar Making Factory- On board the boat for the canal tour to the floating market- Explore Damnoensaduak Floating market- Visit the War Cemetery and Bridge over the river kwai- Take a motorised boat to visit Mon village- Have an included dinner by lanternFeature (Day 2) :- Have a breakfast and check out at 09:00 a.m.- Visit Hellfire pass museum and walk along the Death Railway- Have an included Thai lunch (set menu)- Train ride on the Death railway to Krasae cave- Return to your hotel in Bangkok by private air conditioned vehicleRemarks : - Time above is approximately- Please bring hat, sunblock, sun lotion, insect repellent, sunglasses and cameras- All resorts in the list can be fully booked, recommend to book the tour at least 1 month in advance.- Refunds will not be issued if tour/activity is missed due to late or non-arrival- No date change policy and subject to requirement