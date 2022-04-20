Thanon Sukhumvit

Japanese enclaves, burger restaurants, Middle Eastern nightlife zones, tacky 'sexpat' haunts: it's all here along Th Sukhumvit, Bangkok's unofficial international district. Where temples and suburban rice fields used to be, today you'll also find shopping centres, nightlife and a host of other amenities that cater to middle-class Thais and resident foreigners.

  • S

    Siam Society & Kamthieng House

    Kamthieng House transports visitors to a northern Thai village complete with informative displays on daily rituals, folk beliefs and everyday household…

  • Khlong Toey Market

    This wholesale market, one of the city’s largest, is the origin of many of the meals you’ll eat during your stay in Bangkok. Get there early, and bring a…

  • S

    Subhashok The Arts Centre

    Tucked deep in a residential Th Sukhumvit side street is this vast gallery, one of the city's most ambitious art spaces. A collaboration with Paris'…

  • C

    Chuvit Garden

    The eponymous benefactor of this park ran unsuccessfully for Bangkok governor in 2004, and successfully for the Thai parliament in 2005 and 2011. This…

  • B

    Benjakiti Park

    This 130-rai (20.8-hectare) park is built on what was once a part of the Tobacco Monopoly, a vast, crown-owned expanse of low-rise factories and…

  • B

    Bangkok University Art Gallery

    This spacious, modern compound is part of the country’s most cutting-edge art school. Recent exhibitions have encompassed a variety of media by some of…

