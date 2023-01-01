SkyWalk at King Power Mahanakhon

Offering an unparalleled 360-degree view of Bangkok's cityscape, this two-tiered viewpoint is perched atop King Power Mahanakhon, currently Thailand’s tallest building. Stepping onto the dizzying SkyWalk – a glass-floored balcony dangling 78 floors above the earth at 310m – is a spine-chilling experience, but you can soothe your nerves afterwards with a stiff sundowner at the open-air bar one flight up on the skyscraper's pinnacle at 314m. An indoor 74th-floor observatory offers a less adrenalised experience, and comes 200B cheaper.