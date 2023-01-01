MR Kukrit Pramoj House

Author and statesman Mom Ratchawong Kukrit Pramoj (1911–95) once resided in this charming complex now open to the public. Surrounded by a manicured garden, the five teak buildings introduce visitors to traditional Thai architecture and arts, and the former resident, who served as prime minister of Thailand in 1974 and ’75, wrote more than 150 books and spent 20 years decorating the house.

A tree-shaded pond to the rear of the property has giant resident kois and carps, who will rise if you bait them with stinky food pellets from the feeding jar kept at the site. The house is occasionally closed for private events, so it's a good idea to call ahead before visiting.