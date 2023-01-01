Comprising three early-20th-century wooden bungalows, the charming Bangkokian Museum illustrates an often-overlooked period of Bangkok's history. The main residential building was constructed in 1937 for the Surawadee family – it is filled with beautiful wooden furniture, porcelain and other detritus of pre- and postwar family life. An adjacent two-storey shophouse contains themed displays of similar items. The third building, to the rear, was built in 1929 as a British doctor's clinic (he died soon after arriving in Thailand).

A visit takes the form of an informal guided tour in halting English, and photography is encouraged.