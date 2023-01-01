Institute of Islamic Art

This institute has a small gallery displaying indigenous classical and contemporary Thai Islamic art, with the objective of reviving the Thai Islamic artistic tradition and promoting a better understanding of indigenous Thai Muslim culture. Some years ago, the institute famously presented the Thai king with a bespoke piece of artwork that integrated his name into the calligraphy. The gallery is located up a quiet alley that branches right from Soi Oriental if you're walking towards the Oriental Pier from Th Charoen Krung.