Sathorn Unique Tower

Construction on Sathorn Unique – known colloquially as the Ghost Tower because locals believe the plot of land it occupies to be a former cemetery – began in 1990. In 1997, with an estimated 75% of the tower completed, the Asian financial crisis reached its peak, funds disappeared, and construction on the tower was simply halted, leaving it in its partially finished state ever since.

Today, Sathorn Unique is both a cringe-worthy reminder of that era and popular destination for urban explorers. It is officially off-limits to the public, though some curious visitors still find their way inside despite it being extremely risky (the tower's structural elements were completed, but huge holes, a lack of walls and falling debris pose serious threats).