Housed in a building that was the Royal Mint during the reign of Rama V, the National Gallery’s permanent exhibition is a rather dusty and dated affair. Secular art is a relatively new concept in Thailand and most of the country’s best examples of fine art reside in the temples for which they were created. As such, most of the permanent collection here documents Thailand’s homage to modern styles. Also displayed are some fine paintings by former King Rama IX.
National Gallery
Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
