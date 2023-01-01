October 14 Memorial

A peaceful amphitheatre commemorates the civilian demonstrators who were killed by the military during a pro-democracy rally on 14 October 1973. Over 200,000 people had assembled at the Democracy Monument and along the length of Th Ratchadamnoen to protest against the arrest of political campaigners and continuing military dictatorship. Although some in Thailand continue to deny it, photographs confirm that more than 70 demonstrators were killed when the tanks met the crowd.

The complex is an interesting adaptation of Thai temple architecture for a secular and political purpose. A central chedi (stupa) is dedicated to the fallen and a gallery of historic photographs lines the interior wall.