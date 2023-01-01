What began as a private hobby for Papaya's reticent owner has snowballed over the years into a mindboggling collection of 19th- and 20th-century artefacts that occupy every inch within a warehouse-size exhibition space. Art-deco furniture, 1960s beer signage, superhero statues, Piaggio scooters, typewriters, movie projectors, love seats, TV sets, VHS players, wall clocks, storefront mannequins, lampshades – the list goes on. Many objects are technically for sale, but the owner prices them astronomically just to keep his collection from depleting.