SAC Gallery

Thanon Sukhumvit

LoginSave

Tucked deep in a residential Th Sukhumvit side street is this vast gallery, one of the city's most ambitious art spaces. A collaboration with Paris' Galerie Adler, its featured artists largely stem from the big-name, and often politically motivated, Thai art world.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Female Visiting the Cloister with Large Group of Seated Buddha Images in Wat Pho or Temple of the Reclining Buddha, Bangkok Old City, Thailand, ( Self Portrait )

    Wat Pho

    5.19 MILES

    Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…

  • Grand palace, Wat pra kaew with blue sky, bangkok, Thailand

    Grand Palace

    5.36 MILES

    The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…

  • Wat Arun temple in Bangkok during sunset.

    Wat Arun

    5.48 MILES

    Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew Bangkok Thailand

    Wat Phra Kaew

    5.29 MILES

    Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…

  • Swan boats, Lumphini Park, Bangkok, Thailand

    Lumphini Park

    2.01 MILES

    Named after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal (Lumbini), Lumphini Park is central Bangkok’s largest and most popular park. Its 58 hectares are home to an…

  • Wat Saket, The Golden Mount Temple, Bangkok, Thailand.

    Golden Mount

    4.39 MILES

    Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…

  • Jim Thompson's House in Bangkok Thailand

    Jim Thompson House

    2.89 MILES

    This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…

  • Baskets for Sale at Chatuchak Market

    Chatuchak Weekend Market

    4.35 MILES

    Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…

View more attractions

Nearby Thanon Sukhumvit attractions

1. Siam Society & Kamthieng House

0.63 MILES

Kamthieng House transports visitors to a northern Thai village complete with informative displays on daily rituals, folk beliefs and everyday household…

2. Chuvit Garden

0.89 MILES

The eponymous benefactor of this park ran unsuccessfully for Bangkok governor in 2004, and successfully for the Thai parliament in 2005 and 2011. This…

3. Benjakiti Park

1.21 MILES

This 130-rai (20.8-hectare) park is built on what was once a part of the Tobacco Monopoly, a vast, crown-owned expanse of low-rise factories and…

4. Khlong Toey Market

1.57 MILES

This wholesale market, one of the city’s largest, is the origin of many of the meals you’ll eat during your stay in Bangkok. Get there early, and bring a…

5. 100 Tonson Gallery

1.74 MILES

Housed in a spacious residential villa, and generally regarded as one of the city’s top commercial galleries, 100 Tonson hosts a variety of contemporary…

6. Chinese Style Clock Tower

1.94 MILES

This Chinese-style clock tower located in the southeastern corner of Lumphini doubles as an interesting photographic subject amidst the park's greenery.

7. Lumphini Park

2.01 MILES

Named after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal (Lumbini), Lumphini Park is central Bangkok’s largest and most popular park. Its 58 hectares are home to an…

8. Tang Contemporary Art

2.02 MILES

Bangkok’s primary venue for modern artists from China has edged its way to become one of the city’s top contemporary galleries. Check the website to see…