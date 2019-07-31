Penghu (澎湖; Pénghú), once known as the Pescadores, is an archipelago of islands known for surf, sea, sand and sunshine. It's not so hot on must-see sights, though a preponderance of colourful temples feature preposterously ornate dragon-topped roofs with swallowtail eaves.

In the balmy summer months, Penghu attracts sun-worshippers and island-hoppers. However, in winter and spring this is one of the windiest places in the northern hemisphere, becoming a magnet for international wind- and kite-surfers.