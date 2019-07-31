Those desert island paradise photos you probably saw on Penghu's promotion brochures and websites were most likely taken at Jibei Sand Tail, a dazzling…
Penghu Islands
Penghu (澎湖; Pénghú), once known as the Pescadores, is an archipelago of islands known for surf, sea, sand and sunshine. It's not so hot on must-see sights, though a preponderance of colourful temples feature preposterously ornate dragon-topped roofs with swallowtail eaves.
In the balmy summer months, Penghu attracts sun-worshippers and island-hoppers. However, in winter and spring this is one of the windiest places in the northern hemisphere, becoming a magnet for international wind- and kite-surfers.
Explore Penghu Islands
- JJibei Sand Tail
Those desert island paradise photos you probably saw on Penghu's promotion brochures and websites were most likely taken at Jibei Sand Tail, a dazzling…
- TTianhou Temple
This celebrated 17th-century Matsu temple sports high, sweeping swallowtail eaves and a wealth of gorgeous Chaozhou-style woodcarvings, mostly from a 1922…
- PPenghu Aquarium
This large, family-friendly experience is home to an engrossing collection of living sea life, from a rescued three-legged turtle and magical family of…
- TTwin Hearts Stone Weir
Penghu's most photographed icon is a double hoop of stone walls linked to breakwaters in an ocean bay. Built with narrow openings, they were designed to…
- HHuazhai Traditional Dwellings
In the west coast fishing village of Zhongshe, over 130 small, traditional houses survive, most tightly packed in two photogenic huddles. Made of local…
- CCentral Street
Magong's cute if minuscule historic heart is a forked alley of old-style shops directly east of the Tianhou (Matsu) Temple.
- PPenghu Living Museum
This large modern museum offers an excellent introduction to Penghu's history, culture and changing lifestyles. Memorable features include the explanation…
- EErkan Old Residences
Penghu's only really 'complete' traditional village, low-slung Erkan oozes charm and is appealingly set on a grassy plateau raised above the sea…
- FFengkuei Cave & Youfu Pavilion
At the southernmost tip of Fengkuei is Fengkuei Cave, where strong waves create long rectangular spaces under the coastal basalt. When the tide rises,…
