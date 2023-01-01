Lingshui Lake

Divided by dykes, this array of channels and reed-fringed artificial lakes is a popular place for birdwatching, especially in winter when dozens of migratory species stop by.

As well as cormorants, look for redshanks (赤足鷸, chìzúyù) and African stonechats (黑喉鴝, hēihóuqú). A good access point is the walkway from the small, new temple at Km9.1 of the round-island cycleway (west of Shanglin village on the island's western side). The short path between here and the sea has two twitchers' hides and signs to help identify local flora.