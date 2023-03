This small coastal fort has display boards and a looping video that give a sense of how young men were toughened into soldiers to endure life here during times of conflict. Big binoculars make Xiamen's towering skyline look even closer.

From Jiugong Pier, where ferries from Kinmen arrive, most (but not all) buses serve Hujingtou bus stop (湖井頭站; Hújǐngtóu Zhàn).