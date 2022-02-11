Pete Seaward

Photogenically poised on a mountain ledge, Wengen has celestial views that have lured Brits here since Edwardian times. The fact that you can only reach the village by train gives it a romantic appeal. From the bench in front of the church at dusk, the vista takes on watercolour dreaminess, peering over to the misty Staubbach Falls, down to the Lauterbrunnen Valley and up to the glacier-capped giants of the Jungfrau massif. In winter Wengen morphs into a ski resort with a low-key, family-friendly feel.

    Männlichen

    Rising between the Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen Valleys, 2230m Männlichen has sensational views deep into the glaciated heart of the region. These are…

