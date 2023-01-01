Comprising the former Västmanland Länsmuseum (county museum) and Västerås Konstmuseum (art gallery) in a re-imagined industrial block near Centralstation, Karlsgatan 2 packs a punch. The county museum is presented in a huge and elaborate space that introduces the region's history (and prehistory) in a kid-friendly, remarkably high-production-value fashion. In the opposite wing is the art gallery, with a permanent collection of regional highlights (Bror Hjorth, Aguelí) and ambitious, insightfully presented temporary displays.

Both museums have gallery spaces for temporary exhibitions, including vintage photographs, a recent survey of Swedish fashion design, contemporary Nordic painters, and interactive learning stations. In the central foyer there's a small gift shop and a stellar cafe.