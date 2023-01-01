Stora Sundby Slott

Occupying tranquil lands on the shores of Lake Hjälmaren, this outstanding castle was built in the 16th century in the Renaissance style and later transformed over 16 years (to 1848) into the turreted neo-Gothic fortress that's today home to the Klingspor family. The family has owned and occupied the estate since 1888. You're free to respectfully wander the castle's beautiful grounds and admire its fairy-tale form. Better still, contact the castle in advance to arrange a guided tour of its palatial rooms.

The castle is located just over 30km southwest of Eskilstuna – you'll need your own wheels to get here.