Vallby Friluftsmuseum, off Vallbyleden near the E18 interchange, 2km northwest of the city, is home to an extensive open-air collection of traditional huts and cottages. Among the 40-odd buildings, there’s an interesting farmyard populated by adorable Jämtland goats, bunnies and draft horses, a cute cafe with outdoor seating, and craft workshops for old-school carpentry and glassmaking.