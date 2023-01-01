Engelsbergs Bruk

Looking more like a collection of gingerbread houses than an industrial relic, Engelsberg Bruk, a Unesco World Heritage Site in the tiny village of Ängelsberg, 60km north of Västerås, was one of the most important early-industrial ironworks in Europe. During the 17th and 18th centuries, its rare timber-clad blast furnace and forge were state-of-the-art technology, and a whole town sprang up around them. Today you can wander the perfectly preserved estate, made up of a mansion and park, workers’ homes and industrial buildings.

Guided tours (adult/child 65kr/free) run daily at 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm from June to August, and less frequently in May and September; call for details or pop into the tourist information hut near the parking area.