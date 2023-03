Aguélimuseet exhibits the largest display of oils and watercolours by local artist Ivan Aguéli (1869–1917) in Sweden, as well as work by some of his contemporaries. Aguéli was a pioneering Swedish modernist whose motto was ‘One can never be too precise, too simple or too deep'. In summer there are also temporary exhibitions, usually of experimental young Scandinavian artists. The building is next door to the town library.