Västerås is surrounded by pre-Christian sites. The most interesting and extensive is Anundshög, the biggest tumulus (burial ground) in Sweden, 9km northeast of the city. You can get the bus 12 to Bjurhovda, from where it's a 2km walk east. The site has a full complement of prehistoric curiosities, such as mounds, stone-ship settings and a large 11th-century rune stone. The two main ship settings date from around the 1st century.

The area is part of the Badelunda Ridge, which includes the 13th-century Badelunda Church (1km north) and the 16m-wide Tibble Labyrinth (1km south).

Ask at the Västerås Tourist Centre for the handy map Badelunda Forntids Bygd.