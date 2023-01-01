Rademachersmedjorna

The Rademacher Forges uphold the 17th-century traditions of Eskilstuna’s iron-working past in a series of pretty, well-preserved historic buildings that together form a kind of open-air museum. Visitors can observe workshops where the iron-, silver- and gold-smithing traditions continue. You can wander the cobblestone streets any time of day, but the various forges, shops and cafes generally observe standard business hours (10am to 4pm Monday to Friday) with extended hours in summer (10am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday May to September).