Parken Zoo, 1.5km west of the town centre, is one of central Sweden’s most popular family attractions. The 80-plus animal species represented include monkeys, komodo dragons, lions and lemurs, as well as a large collection of animals native to the Nordic regions. Entry passes include admission to an amusement-park-style playground best suited to pre-teens and a small water park with three pools.

Admission fees and opening hours vary with the season: check the website for details.