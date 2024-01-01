Of this ambitious art gallery's permanent collection of over 1000 works from the 17th century to today, around 120 pieces are displayed at any given time. Complimented by various visiting exhibitions, the museum has an emphasis on 20th-century Swedish art and occupies an attractive heritage site, formerly the Bolinder Munktell factory. There's a chic cafe on site.
Eskilstuna Konstmuseum
Central Sweden
