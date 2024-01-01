Eskilstuna Konstmuseum

Central Sweden

Of this ambitious art gallery's permanent collection of over 1000 works from the 17th century to today, around 120 pieces are displayed at any given time. Complimented by various visiting exhibitions, the museum has an emphasis on 20th-century Swedish art and occupies an attractive heritage site, formerly the Bolinder Munktell factory. There's a chic cafe on site.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Two of the stone ships located at Anundshog in Sweden.

    Anundshög

    18.11 MILES

    Västerås is surrounded by pre-Christian sites. The most interesting and extensive is Anundshög, the biggest tumulus (burial ground) in Sweden, 9km…

  • Stora Sundby Castle.

    Stora Sundby Slott

    15.56 MILES

    Occupying tranquil lands on the shores of Lake Hjälmaren, this outstanding castle was built in the 16th century in the Renaissance style and later…

  • Karlsgatan 2

    Karlsgatan 2

    16.1 MILES

    Comprising the former Västmanland Länsmuseum (county museum) and Västerås Konstmuseum (art gallery) in a re-imagined industrial block near…

  • Gripsholm Castle in Mariefred, Sweden.

    Gripsholm Slott

    26.43 MILES

    About 70km from Stockholm, Gripsholm Slott – with its round towers, spires, drawbridge and creaky wooden halls – was built in the 1370s and had passed…

  • Sigurdsristningen

    Sigurdsristningen

    6.16 MILES

    The vivid, 3m-long Viking Age rock carving Sigurdsristningen illustrates the story of Sigurd the Dragon Slayer, a hero whose adventures are described in…

  • Västerås domkyrka

    Västerås domkyrka

    16.3 MILES

    The fine brick-built Domkyrka was begun in the 12th century, although most of what you see today is late-14th-century work. It contains carved floor slabs…

  • Rademachersmedjorna

    Rademachersmedjorna

    0.28 MILES

    The Rademacher Forges uphold the 17th-century traditions of Eskilstuna’s iron-working past in a series of pretty, well-preserved historic buildings that…

  • Parken Zoo

    Parken Zoo

    1.03 MILES

    Parken Zoo, 1.5km west of the town centre, is one of central Sweden’s most popular family attractions. The 80-plus animal species represented include…

