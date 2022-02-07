The Unesco World Heritage–listed Gammelstad, Sweden's largest church town, was the medieval centre of northern Sweden. The 1492-built stone Nederluleå…
The Bothnian Coast
The lovely Bothnian Coastline runs 850km from Gävle in the south to Haparanda, on the border with Finland, in the north. It's truly the long and winding road, with the E4 highway doing the distance, marked with attractive cities and towns at manageable driving distances, at places where rivers from the mountains to the west come down to meet the Gulf of Bothnia. There are lively student cities at Gävle, Umeå and Luleå, plus timber towns such as Sundsvall and Skellefteå and gorgeous islands and coastlines at Höga Kusten and Kustvägen. Your visit will be all the more enjoyable with time up your sleeve and your own wheels.
Explore The Bothnian Coast
See
Gammelstad
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Gammelstad, Sweden's largest church town, was the medieval centre of northern Sweden. The 1492-built stone Nederluleå…
See
Bonnstan
During the Protestant reformation in Sweden in the 16th century, church attendance was demanded of all parishioners, and later in 1861, a regulation…
See
Västerbottens Museum
The star of the Gammlia museum complex, the engrossing Västerbottens Museum traces the history of the province from prehistoric times to today…
See
Stenstan Visitor Centre
This incredibly high-tech multimedia museum shares space with the tourist office at the Stadhus on the central square of Storatorget. Besides showing…
See
Hälsinglands Museum
The Hälsinglands Museum covers local history, culture and art, including a recreated cottage interior with traditional painted furniture and costumes from…
See
Guitars – The Museum
If you're into the six-string, then this result of two brothers' lifelong hobby, a huge collection of vintage guitars, is for you. Want to see a 1959 Les…
See
Mackmyra Whisky
Mackmyra Svensk Whisky, established in 1999 as the first Scandinavian malt-whisky distillery, offers tasting sessions that must be booked in advance via…
See
Älgens Hus
This moose park, 70km west of Umeå along Rte 92, near Bjurholm, is your chance to meet the (tame) King of the Forest face to face. In Swedish, these are…
See
Museum of Tornio Valley
This museum, only a 200m walk from Haparanda's Tourist Office and into Finland, showcases Tornio Valley culture and history on both sides of the Swedish…
