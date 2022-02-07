The lovely Bothnian Coastline runs 850km from Gävle in the south to Haparanda, on the border with Finland, in the north. It's truly the long and winding road, with the E4 highway doing the distance, marked with attractive cities and towns at manageable driving distances, at places where rivers from the mountains to the west come down to meet the Gulf of Bothnia. There are lively student cities at Gävle, Umeå and Luleå, plus timber towns such as Sundsvall and Skellefteå and gorgeous islands and coastlines at Höga Kusten and Kustvägen. Your visit will be all the more enjoyable with time up your sleeve and your own wheels.