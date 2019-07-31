This ambitious gallery keeps culture fiends busy with a fresh dose of international contemporary art, as well as a reading room, a fab cafe and a busy…
Vasastan
Despite being Stockholm's most densely populated residential district, Vasastan radiates a chilled, lived-in vibe. Explore its neighbourly streets and you'll stumble upon some of the city's top cafes and restaurants, not to mention a handful of worthy art galleries and cultural sights. Among these is the Stadsbiblioteket, an exceptional example of modern Scandinavian architecture. Wander aimlessly, stop for a well-brewed coffee, nap in a park, then retreat to a side-street bistro for a vino or two among laid-back locals.
Explore Vasastan
- BBonniers Konsthall
This ambitious gallery keeps culture fiends busy with a fresh dose of international contemporary art, as well as a reading room, a fab cafe and a busy…
- SStadsbiblioteket
The main city library is just north of the city centre. Designed by architect Erik Gunnar Asplund and sporting a curvaceous, technicolor reading room, it…
- SSven-Harrys Konstmuseum
This ultramodern building houses an art gallery with interesting temporary exhibitions (recently a collection of August Strindberg's paintings, borrowed…
- SStrindbergsmuseet
The small but evocative Strindbergsmuseet in the Blue Tower is the well-preserved apartment where writer and painter August Strindberg (1849–1912) spent…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vasastan.
See
Bonniers Konsthall
This ambitious gallery keeps culture fiends busy with a fresh dose of international contemporary art, as well as a reading room, a fab cafe and a busy…
See
Stadsbiblioteket
The main city library is just north of the city centre. Designed by architect Erik Gunnar Asplund and sporting a curvaceous, technicolor reading room, it…
See
Sven-Harrys Konstmuseum
This ultramodern building houses an art gallery with interesting temporary exhibitions (recently a collection of August Strindberg's paintings, borrowed…
See
Strindbergsmuseet
The small but evocative Strindbergsmuseet in the Blue Tower is the well-preserved apartment where writer and painter August Strindberg (1849–1912) spent…