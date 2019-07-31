Despite being Stockholm's most densely populated residential district, Vasastan radiates a chilled, lived-in vibe. Explore its neighbourly streets and you'll stumble upon some of the city's top cafes and restaurants, not to mention a handful of worthy art galleries and cultural sights. Among these is the Stadsbiblioteket, an exceptional example of modern Scandinavian architecture. Wander aimlessly, stop for a well-brewed coffee, nap in a park, then retreat to a side-street bistro for a vino or two among laid-back locals.