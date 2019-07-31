Vasastan

Despite being Stockholm's most densely populated residential district, Vasastan radiates a chilled, lived-in vibe. Explore its neighbourly streets and you'll stumble upon some of the city's top cafes and restaurants, not to mention a handful of worthy art galleries and cultural sights. Among these is the Stadsbiblioteket, an exceptional example of modern Scandinavian architecture. Wander aimlessly, stop for a well-brewed coffee, nap in a park, then retreat to a side-street bistro for a vino or two among laid-back locals.

Explore Vasastan

  • B

    Bonniers Konsthall

    This ambitious gallery keeps culture fiends busy with a fresh dose of international contemporary art, as well as a reading room, a fab cafe and a busy…

  • S

    Stadsbiblioteket

    The main city library is just north of the city centre. Designed by architect Erik Gunnar Asplund and sporting a curvaceous, technicolor reading room, it…

  • S

    Sven-Harrys Konstmuseum

    This ultramodern building houses an art gallery with interesting temporary exhibitions (recently a collection of August Strindberg's paintings, borrowed…

  • S

    Strindbergsmuseet

    The small but evocative Strindbergsmuseet in the Blue Tower is the well-preserved apartment where writer and painter August Strindberg (1849–1912) spent…

