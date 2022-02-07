© Maskot / Getty Images

Southwestern Sweden

Sweden’s southwest is diversity personified. Heading the cast is Sweden’s ‘second city’ of Gothenburg and its kicking bars, cafes, museums and theme-park thrills. The islands of Gothenburg's southern archipelago are stunning and romantic, and surprisingly easy to reach.

South of Gothenburg, the coast around Halmstad is home to sandy Blue Flag beaches and Sweden’s top surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing. The attractions of inland Västergötland are low-key and eclectic, from Trollhättan's post-industrial museums and mighty locks to Lidköping's fairy-tale Läckö Slott.

North of Gothenburg, the Bohuslän coastline shatters into myriad granite islands with craggy cliffs and adorable red-and-white fishing villages. Yachts weave their way among uninhabited islets and skerries, while the area's mysterious Bronze Age rock carvings testify to the rich spiritual life of the region's early inhabitants. Further north, Dalsland, with its network of canals, locks and narrow lakes amid thick, dark forest, beckons boating and kayaking enthusiasts.

Explore Southwestern Sweden

  • L

    Läckö Slott

    An extraordinary example of 17th-century Swedish baroque architecture, Läckö Slott lies 23km north of Lidköping. There's been a castle here since 1298;…

  • R

    Röda Sten Konsthall

    Occupying a defunct power station beside Älvsborgs bridge, Röda Sten Konsthall's four floors serve up edgy, contemporary exhibitions showcasing both…

  • K

    Konstmuseum

    Home to Gothenburg’s premier art collection, Konstmuseum traverses the Renaissance to the present day, with works by the French impressionists, Rubens,…

  • U

    Universeum

    In what is arguably the best museum for kids in Sweden, you find yourself in the midst of a humid rainforest, complete with trickling water, tropical…

  • Liseberg

    The attractions of Liseberg, Scandinavia's largest amusement park, are many and varied. Adrenalin blasts include the venerable wooden roller coaster…

  • N

    Nordiska Akvarellmuseet

    Skärhamn is home to the superb Nordiska Akvarellmuseet, a sleek waterside building housing exhibits by the likes of Arne Isacsson, whose watercolors…

  • V

    Vitlycke Museum

    If you’re bewildered by the long-armed men, sexual imagery and goat-drawn chariots of Bohuslän's prolific Bronze Age rock carvings, drop by Vitlycke…

  • H

    Husaby Kyrka

    Husaby (15km east of Lidköping) is inextricably linked to Swedish history. Legend has it King Olof Skötkonung (d1022), the country’s first Christian king,…

  • T

    Trädgårdsföreningen

    Laid out in 1842, the lush Trädgårdsföreningen is a large protected area off Nya Allén. Full of flowers and tiny cafes, it’s popular for lunchtime escapes…

