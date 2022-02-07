An extraordinary example of 17th-century Swedish baroque architecture, Läckö Slott lies 23km north of Lidköping. There's been a castle here since 1298;…
Southwestern Sweden
Sweden’s southwest is diversity personified. Heading the cast is Sweden’s ‘second city’ of Gothenburg and its kicking bars, cafes, museums and theme-park thrills. The islands of Gothenburg's southern archipelago are stunning and romantic, and surprisingly easy to reach.
South of Gothenburg, the coast around Halmstad is home to sandy Blue Flag beaches and Sweden’s top surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing. The attractions of inland Västergötland are low-key and eclectic, from Trollhättan's post-industrial museums and mighty locks to Lidköping's fairy-tale Läckö Slott.
North of Gothenburg, the Bohuslän coastline shatters into myriad granite islands with craggy cliffs and adorable red-and-white fishing villages. Yachts weave their way among uninhabited islets and skerries, while the area's mysterious Bronze Age rock carvings testify to the rich spiritual life of the region's early inhabitants. Further north, Dalsland, with its network of canals, locks and narrow lakes amid thick, dark forest, beckons boating and kayaking enthusiasts.
Explore Southwestern Sweden
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southwestern Sweden.
See
Läckö Slott
An extraordinary example of 17th-century Swedish baroque architecture, Läckö Slott lies 23km north of Lidköping. There's been a castle here since 1298;…
See
Röda Sten Konsthall
Occupying a defunct power station beside Älvsborgs bridge, Röda Sten Konsthall's four floors serve up edgy, contemporary exhibitions showcasing both…
See
Konstmuseum
Home to Gothenburg’s premier art collection, Konstmuseum traverses the Renaissance to the present day, with works by the French impressionists, Rubens,…
See
Universeum
In what is arguably the best museum for kids in Sweden, you find yourself in the midst of a humid rainforest, complete with trickling water, tropical…
See
Liseberg
The attractions of Liseberg, Scandinavia's largest amusement park, are many and varied. Adrenalin blasts include the venerable wooden roller coaster…
See
Nordiska Akvarellmuseet
Skärhamn is home to the superb Nordiska Akvarellmuseet, a sleek waterside building housing exhibits by the likes of Arne Isacsson, whose watercolors…
See
Vitlycke Museum
If you’re bewildered by the long-armed men, sexual imagery and goat-drawn chariots of Bohuslän's prolific Bronze Age rock carvings, drop by Vitlycke…
See
Husaby Kyrka
Husaby (15km east of Lidköping) is inextricably linked to Swedish history. Legend has it King Olof Skötkonung (d1022), the country’s first Christian king,…
See
Trädgårdsföreningen
Laid out in 1842, the lush Trädgårdsföreningen is a large protected area off Nya Allén. Full of flowers and tiny cafes, it’s popular for lunchtime escapes…
