Flexible Kattegattleden Biketour two to nine days

Route Example: Day 1: MalmöSleep well in the central part of Malmö and pick up your rental bike. Enjoy your first day with a visit to the local fish market, or try a “Swedish Fika” and discover the people in the city. Day 2: Malmö - Helsingborg (ca 70 km)Discover Öresund on the way with a gorgeous view over the island Ven. Enjoy a night in Helsingborg with a beautiful view over Kronborg Castle in Denmark. We highly recommend that you try the ferry crossing between Helsingborg and Helsingør so you can experience the famous Danish dish called Smørrebrød. Day 3: Helsingborg – Ängelholm (ca 60 km)Pass by Sofiero, small fishing harbors, Kullen and farm shops. Day 4: Ängelholm – Halmstad (ca 73 km)Pass by beautiful Båstad and plenty of nice beaches. Day 5: Halmstad – Falkenberg (ca 56 km)Färden fortsätter med strandhugg, god lokal mat & dryck. Passa gärna på att göra ett besök på välkända Tylösand med Spa, musik och historik med Gyllene tider. Day 6: Falkenberg – Varberg (ca 40 km)Beautiful coastal landscapes with plenty of opportunities for bathing and to visit historical sites. Day 7: Varberg – Kungsbacka (ca 60 km)More beautiful coastal landscapes with e.g. Menhirs. Day 8: Kungsbacka – Göteborg (ca 58 km)Experience Särö, the place where the “crème de la crème“ of Gothenburg used to party. You’ll stay at the Water Front Hotel for your last night as a perfect round-up of your bike tour. Feel free to try their shrimp sandwich with a glass of Port. Day 9: Journey home or extra nightsAccommodation:You’ll stay at good hotels (breakfast included) all the way. It’s possible to choose only parts of the tour and with optional travel dates. Start in the north or south, everything is possible. Price includes part in a double room. You can then add additional days for 1450 SEK p/p. Needs to be booked at least one week in advance. Included:Good hotels (breakfast included), rental bike (with an additional cost of 100 SEK for E-bikes per day), luggage transport and a bike map with good tips for Kattegattleden. If you bring you own bike you’ll have a 100 SEK discount per day. Extras:Half boardTransfer from CopenhagenBike transport (not included with the package)