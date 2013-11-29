Welcome to Luleå

Luleå is the capital of Norrbotten, chartered in 1621, though it didn’t become a boom town until the late 19th century when the Malmbanan railway was built to transport iron ore from the Bothnian coast to Narvik (Norway). The town centre moved to its present location from Gammelstad, 9km to the northwest, in 1649 because of the falling sea level (8mm per year), due to postglacial uplift of the land.

