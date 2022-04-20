The Unesco World Heritage–listed Gammelstad, Sweden's largest church town, was the medieval centre of northern Sweden. The 1492-built stone Nederluleå…
Jämtland & the Bothnian Coast
The north of Sweden seems to have it all. There are endless pristine forests where the odds of encountering elk, reindeer and bear are high and the hiking is splendid. There are jagged mountains that provide Sweden's best skiing in winter and host the best mountain biking in summer, along with every other mountain sport you can imagine.
On the other hand, you are never too far from the bright lights of civilisation: you can go lake-monster spotting in Östersund, party with locals and visit quality museums in the student towns of Gävle, Umeå and Luleå, or just enjoy the laid-back rhythm of life in the pretty coastal towns, rich in historical sights and medieval churches. Slow down even further by lingering in the tiny fishing villages and sampling the fresh catch, or strike out for Höga Kusten’s remote islands and wonder why the Swedes invented surströmming (fermented herring).
Explore Jämtland & the Bothnian Coast
- Gammelstad
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Gammelstad, Sweden's largest church town, was the medieval centre of northern Sweden. The 1492-built stone Nederluleå…
- JJamtli
Jamtli, 1km north of the centre, consists of two parts: the open-air museum, comprising painstakingly reconstructed wooden buildings, complete with…
- BBonnstan
During the Protestant reformation in Sweden in the 16th century, church attendance was demanded of all parishioners, and later in 1861, a regulation…
- VVästerbottens Museum
The star of the Gammlia museum complex, the engrossing Västerbottens Museum traces the history of the province from prehistoric times to today…
- SStenstan Visitor Centre
This incredibly high-tech multimedia museum shares space with the tourist office at the Stadhus on the central square of Storatorget. Besides showing…
- MMus-Olles Museum
If you're into collections of stuff, this is the place to come, about 34km northwest of Östersund and1 km north of the E14. Per-Olov Nilson was a…
- HHälsinglands Museum
The Hälsinglands Museum covers local history, culture and art, including a recreated cottage interior with traditional painted furniture and costumes from…
- GGuitars – The Museum
If you're into the six-string, then this result of two brothers' lifelong hobby, a huge collection of vintage guitars, is for you. Want to see a 1959 Les…
- KKabinbanan
Bringing you almost to the top of Mt Åreskutan, this gondola is worth taking for the awesome views alone. The seven-minute ride departs from behind Åre’s…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Jämtland & the Bothnian Coast.
See
Gammelstad
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Gammelstad, Sweden's largest church town, was the medieval centre of northern Sweden. The 1492-built stone Nederluleå…
See
Jamtli
Jamtli, 1km north of the centre, consists of two parts: the open-air museum, comprising painstakingly reconstructed wooden buildings, complete with…
See
Bonnstan
During the Protestant reformation in Sweden in the 16th century, church attendance was demanded of all parishioners, and later in 1861, a regulation…
See
Västerbottens Museum
The star of the Gammlia museum complex, the engrossing Västerbottens Museum traces the history of the province from prehistoric times to today…
See
Stenstan Visitor Centre
This incredibly high-tech multimedia museum shares space with the tourist office at the Stadhus on the central square of Storatorget. Besides showing…
See
Mus-Olles Museum
If you're into collections of stuff, this is the place to come, about 34km northwest of Östersund and1 km north of the E14. Per-Olov Nilson was a…
See
Hälsinglands Museum
The Hälsinglands Museum covers local history, culture and art, including a recreated cottage interior with traditional painted furniture and costumes from…
See
Guitars – The Museum
If you're into the six-string, then this result of two brothers' lifelong hobby, a huge collection of vintage guitars, is for you. Want to see a 1959 Les…
See
Kabinbanan
Bringing you almost to the top of Mt Åreskutan, this gondola is worth taking for the awesome views alone. The seven-minute ride departs from behind Åre’s…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Jämtland & the Bothnian Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.