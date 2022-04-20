The north of Sweden seems to have it all. There are endless pristine forests where the odds of encountering elk, reindeer and bear are high and the hiking is splendid. There are jagged mountains that provide Sweden's best skiing in winter and host the best mountain biking in summer, along with every other mountain sport you can imagine.

On the other hand, you are never too far from the bright lights of civilisation: you can go lake-monster spotting in Östersund, party with locals and visit quality museums in the student towns of Gävle, Umeå and Luleå, or just enjoy the laid-back rhythm of life in the pretty coastal towns, rich in historical sights and medieval churches. Slow down even further by lingering in the tiny fishing villages and sampling the fresh catch, or strike out for Höga Kusten’s remote islands and wonder why the Swedes invented surströmming (fermented herring).