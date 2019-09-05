With royal palaces, vintage villages and Viking traces, the greater Stockholm county is certainly worth a venture or three. Conveniently, SL travel passes allow unlimited travel on all buses and local trains in the area. Free timetables are available from the SL office in Centralstationen, most tunnelbana stations and the SL website.

Just to the east of Stockholm, the magical islands of the Stockholm archipelago have inspired the likes of writer August Strindberg and artist Anders Zorn. Ferry services aren’t expensive and there’s a travel pass available if you fancy a spot of island-hopping.