With royal palaces, vintage villages and Viking traces, the greater Stockholm county is certainly worth a venture or three. Conveniently, SL travel passes allow unlimited travel on all buses and local trains in the area. Free timetables are available from the SL office in Centralstationen, most tunnelbana stations and the SL website.

Just to the east of Stockholm, the magical islands of the Stockholm archipelago have inspired the likes of writer August Strindberg and artist Anders Zorn. Ferry services aren’t expensive and there’s a travel pass available if you fancy a spot of island-hopping.

    Drottningholm Slott

    Home to the royal family for part of the year, Drottningholm's Renaissance-inspired main palace was designed by architectural great Nicodemus Tessin the…

    Birka

    The historic Viking trading centre of Birka, on Björkö in Lake Mälaren, makes a fantastic day trip. A Unesco World Heritage site, it was founded around AD…

    Tyresta National Park

    Some of the best hiking and wilderness scenery can be found in the 4900-hectare Tyresta National Park, only 20km southeast of Stockholm. Established in…

    Gripsholm Slott

    About 70km from Stockholm, Gripsholm Slott – with its round towers, spires, drawbridge and creaky wooden halls – was built in the 1370s and had passed…

    Kina Slott

    At the far end of the royal gardens is Kina Slott, a lavishly decorated Chinese pavilion built by King Adolf Fredrik as a birthday surprise for Queen…

    Birka Museum

    The Viking trading centre of Birka, founded around AD 760, is now a Unesco World Heritage Site. Exhibits at the Birka Museum include finds from the…

    Mariakyrkan

    During medieval times, Sigtuna boasted seven stone-built churches, though most have since crumbled. Mariakyrkan is the oldest brick building in the area –…

    Rosersbergs Slott

    Rosersbergs Slott is on lake Mälaren about 9km southeast of Sigtuna. Built in the 1630s, it was used as a royal residence from 1762 to 1860; the interior…

