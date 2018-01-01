Private Tour: Watersports Adventure in Bentota

Your adventure in water sports starts at 1:30pm from the Watersports Centre in Bentota. Take a light lunch before you leave as you will be doing strenuous activities once you start the tour. The order of activities will depend on the option you have chosen for your adventure. You might have chosen to engage in two or more of the water sports given below: Jet skis are single-person water bikes for those that enjoy a thrill. If you’re a starter your instructor will explain the basics before you go on your 15-minute ride. If you are a speed maniac with a strong heart, you would love the feel of the wind and spray at high speeds; while more sedate speeds are available if you have a slightly less strong heart. Get the ride of your life with the tube ride as you are whipped up and tugged along behind a speedboat. If it’s your first time you also get instructions on the basics and safety instructions. You can also choose a more sedate pace if you’re faint hearted or if there are children. The banana boat ride is pure fun as you cling to your ‘banana’, a banana shaped inflatable seating six to eight people. But never fear, it’s perfectly safe with the required safety jackets and you can also have the speed altered according to your tastes. The one-hour mangrove safari might be preferable for the sedate minded who prefer a peaceful boat tour. But that has plenty of adventure as well in the form of plenty of wildlife and birds to see, secretive mangrove caves to discover and many more pleasant surprises. But be forewarned; those swampy wetlands bring out the mosquitos by the score. Take some ointment or spray to prevent being bitten. Once you return from your watersport activities you can relax for about an hour with tea or coffee and snacks, regaining your energy. You will leave for the two hour traditional catamaran ride at 4:30 pm. These fishing catamaran are much more primitive than the modern high speed catamarans and are rowed through the calm river waters. This affords you a chance to enjoy the sights in peace. Since the catamarans are not motorized and are very quiet as they glide along, you will also get to see more wildlife without them going into hiding. After this calming ride you will be taken to the beach for a cool complimentary drink in the sunset. Your adventure tour will reach its completion at 6:30 pm at the Centre where you started your tour.